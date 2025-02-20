Heathrow expansion decision based on the outdated idea that economic growth must come first - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 20th Feb 2025
From: Emma Brooks, South Petherton, Somerset.

Rachel Reeves’ decision to allow Heathrow expansion flies in the face of the evidence. It is based on the outdated idea that economic growth must come first and that environmental concerns can be tacked on later.

When scientific facts contradict this narrative, politicians find ways to spin their arguments - repeating them until they stick, even when they are demonstrably false.

Why do we need airport expansion? To increase flights and boost the economy. But do we really need more? Humanity survived for millennia without aviation, and today, we already have far more flights than are necessary.

A plane takes off from runway 27R at Heathrow Airport, west London. PIC: James Manning/PA WireA plane takes off from runway 27R at Heathrow Airport, west London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
The cost of this excess is clear: aviation pollution drives climate instability, fuelling heatwaves that kill followed by downpours that flood homes and devastate agriculture. These extremes are accelerating at an alarming rate.

They also devastate the economy in the long term through the costs of clearing up the damage, much of which is avoidable if we act now.

There comes a point when we must recognise that we cannot eat, drink or breathe money.

Pursuing endless economic growth at the cost of a liveable planet is self-destruction. Reeves’ decision paves the way for further airport expansions across the UK, worsening the climate threat.

To those applauding this decision because it’s good for the economy: what is your answer to climate change? Will you, like Emperor Nero, fiddle while the world burns - until collapse is unavoidable?

