Here's a simpler way to reform winter fuel payments - Yorkshire Post letters
As you say in your leader on May 27, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was naive in the way she introduced the legitimate desire to reform the winter fuel allowance.
Having failed to mastermind a considered policy while in opposition, she should have introduced a pragmatic stop-gap solution that would have achieved substantial savings.
She could have announced that the allowance would henceforth be taxable, thus clawing back a useful sum, especially from higher rate taxpayers.
As the better off usually have to file a tax return, she could have introduced a box to be ticked by those wanting to give back the whole amount.
She could then have taken her time to introduce a more considered policy while receiving substantial tax receipts that no one could reasonably object to.
