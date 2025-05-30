Here's a simpler way to reform winter fuel payments - Yorkshire Post letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you say in your leader on May 27, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was naive in the way she introduced the legitimate desire to reform the winter fuel allowance.

Having failed to mastermind a considered policy while in opposition, she should have introduced a pragmatic stop-gap solution that would have achieved substantial savings.

She could have announced that the allowance would henceforth be taxable, thus clawing back a useful sum, especially from higher rate taxpayers.

LChancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver her spring statement to Parliament on March 26, 2025. Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.

As the better off usually have to file a tax return, she could have introduced a box to be ticked by those wanting to give back the whole amount.