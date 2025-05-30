Here's a simpler way to reform winter fuel payments - Yorkshire Post letters

Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 30th May 2025, 11:45 BST

As you say in your leader on May 27, Chancellor Rachel Reeves was naive in the way she introduced the legitimate desire to reform the winter fuel allowance.

Having failed to mastermind a considered policy while in opposition, she should have introduced a pragmatic stop-gap solution that would have achieved substantial savings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She could have announced that the allowance would henceforth be taxable, thus clawing back a useful sum, especially from higher rate taxpayers.

LChancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver her spring statement to Parliament on March 26, 2025. Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.LChancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver her spring statement to Parliament on March 26, 2025. Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.
LChancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver her spring statement to Parliament on March 26, 2025. Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.

As the better off usually have to file a tax return, she could have introduced a box to be ticked by those wanting to give back the whole amount.

She could then have taken her time to introduce a more considered policy while receiving substantial tax receipts that no one could reasonably object to.

Related topics:Rachel ReevesYorkshire PostGooleHowden

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice