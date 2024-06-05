Higher tax rates for higher earners is the only solution left - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

As is normal at election time we are bombarded with whatever the various parties think will get our vote. My wife and I are in our eighties so we have seen it all before many times. Whatever happens it is unlikely to affect us. We are however concerned for our two daughters and son and of course their offspring.

It appears that many people are apathetic and possibly will not bother to vote and who can blame them. If as appears likely Labour will take the day promising change. Not progress you note just change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now rapidly becoming a nation of two parts, the haves and the have nots. The centre ground to which we belonged for most of our lives is disappearing.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking in Westminster, London, with a slogan of 'Change'. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

From somewhere the winning party is going to have to find money and lots of it to balance the books and equally important start to help those at the bottom of the heap. They might well start by higher tax rates for those taking home millions whether this is in the form of salary, bonus, shares or any other gimmick dreamed up by creative accountants.

I never thought to write this recognising that those performing vital work should be suitably rewarded. There is however a limit. Pulling a figure out of a hat I suggest a maximum income of £250,000 pa before a top rate of tax at 95 per cent cuts in.

Now, were you to invite one hundred folk to give their starting figure for the top rate of tax doubtless you would receive one hundred different figures. However there are many people now in receipt of well over a million pounds pa and that to me is an obscenity. Nobody is worth that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even those former bastions of mutuality, the Building Societies – such as are left – are more interested in profit than people just as the political parties are more interested in change than progress.