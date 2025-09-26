History shows us Doncaster Sheffield Airport is doomed to fail - Yorkshire Post Letters
Whilst at school, a long time ago, during a history lesson I once asked my tutor “what’s the point of learning about history when you cannot do anything about it”.
He said on the contrary you learn about history so as not to make the same mistake again. Churchill once said when making policy decisions “think history, think history, think history".
If you cast your mind back 20 years, Peel were saying “by 2025 five million people using DSA annually, 5,000 jobs, £10bn into the local economy”.
Along the way Peel had all the grants, subsidy, loans, handouts, everything they wanted from Doncaster Council they got, despite all this it lost money annually.
The Peel Group is one of the most efficiently run private firms in the country, if they couldn't make it pay, Doncaster Council has no chance.
What do Doncaster Council know about the likes of RyanAir, Virgin or BA? If it was a viable concern surely all would be bidding against each other for it.
The writing’s on the wall, Doncaster will open the airport, it will make massive loans and they will be forced to close it, Peel will say I told you so, and by the way can we have planning permission to cover it all with large sheds!