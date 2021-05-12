Homes plan would ruin approach to Whitby – Yorkshire Post Letters

I WRITE as a visitor to the town and port of Whitby for over 50 years and have family and friends living there.

I see that Scarborough Borough Council is once more moving towards milking the cash cow of Whitby by proposing the allocation of publicly-owned land for a housing development.

The land lies adjacent to the Whitby to Sandsend road and is currently occupied by Whitby Golf Club. The proposal would have the effect of halving the size of the golf club and completely ruining the approach to Whitby from the north.

Is Whitby well-served by Scarborough Borough Council?

What is currently an attractive prospect of the town, as the road crosses the golf course, will become just another drive alongside a housing estate.

Recent times have proved that access to open spaces and sporting facilities are vital for community wellbeing but Scarborough Borough Council clearly takes a somewhat different line by a proposal which would result in selling off a valuable amenity site.

With the coming reorganisation of local government in this part of the county, one can only hope that, whatever transpires, it will be an improvement on what currently exists. It could hardly be any worse for the beleaguered and ignored residents of Whitby.

