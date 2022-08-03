Honoured to be at York Minster for my school friend Harry Gration's funeral - Yorkshire Post Letters

Mourners during the funeral of Harry Gration at York Minster. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

It was an honour and a privilege to be in the wonderful York Minster for the funeral of the late great Harry Gration.

The service, lasting nearly two hours, was so fitting for my friend and former school mate Harry.

What a life he had, doing so much good, rarely saying “No”, always with a cheeky smile, caring and so positive.

The atmosphere in the Minster was so intense, much sadness and tears but also so much shared love and respect for a true “professional” in every sense.

My wife and I were so moved by all the tributes, the songs, the words, the gathering of so many friends all with a common thread of admiration for all that Harry was.

It was so good to be able to talk with Amy Garcia, Keeley Donovan, Paul Hudson, Christa Ackroyd and others who knew Harry and especially to his wife Helen and talk about Pandas

Hockey Club and St. Peter’s School and our memories of/with Harry.