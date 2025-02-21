Housebuilders have had enough time to proceed with rooftop solar - Yorkshire Post Letters
Further to the article ‘MP’s ‘Sunshine Bill...rejected ‘, of January 18 and letter of February 7 ‘Ignore the lobbyists and hit the roof’, I ask the following question: did we have a change of government last year?
The previous government planned to introduce zero carbon standards back in 2016 that must have included rooftop solar panels but this was delayed and not implemented by HMG. Was this delay influenced by the volume house builders, I wonder?
The current government has put back further the compulsory installation of rooftop solar panels on new houses by failing to support the ‘Sunshine Bill’ on the promise it may be included in ‘Future Homes Standard’, this time industry has suggested it does not have the skills.
It should be noted that the Future Homes Standard was first announced in 2019 by the last government, certainly with weaknesses, but is still under consideration and will only reduce carbon levels by 75-80 per cent?
So at the earliest (2026) this sensible proposal at minimal additional cost to the housebuilder which would reduce bills for householders forever and the demand on energy providers is likely to be 10 years behind when it was originally proposed. All those residents of houses built within those 10 years already face increased energy bills when they should not have needed to or expensive retrofit costs to reduce their bills.
Its time government stopped announcing then delaying and just made a decision to proceed with rooftop solar as the housebuilding industry has had 10 years to prepare itself.
