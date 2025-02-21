Housebuilders have had enough time to proceed with rooftop solar - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Blackburn, Ilkley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further to the article ‘MP’s ‘Sunshine Bill...rejected ‘, of January 18 and letter of February 7 ‘Ignore the lobbyists and hit the roof’, I ask the following question: did we have a change of government last year?

The previous government planned to introduce zero carbon standards back in 2016 that must have included rooftop solar panels but this was delayed and not implemented by HMG. Was this delay influenced by the volume house builders, I wonder?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current government has put back further the compulsory installation of rooftop solar panels on new houses by failing to support the ‘Sunshine Bill’ on the promise it may be included in ‘Future Homes Standard’, this time industry has suggested it does not have the skills.

Solar panels on a roof. PIC: iChoosr/PA.

It should be noted that the Future Homes Standard was first announced in 2019 by the last government, certainly with weaknesses, but is still under consideration and will only reduce carbon levels by 75-80 per cent?

So at the earliest (2026) this sensible proposal at minimal additional cost to the housebuilder which would reduce bills for householders forever and the demand on energy providers is likely to be 10 years behind when it was originally proposed. All those residents of houses built within those 10 years already face increased energy bills when they should not have needed to or expensive retrofit costs to reduce their bills.