How are Motability cheats getting away with it when legitimate people don’t get the support? - Yorkshire Post Letters
I was both interested and upset at the same time reading Jayne Dowle's column (24/03) re Motability cheats. How do these people qualify? I understand there are 'hidden disabilities' but if you can hardly walk or need a wheelchair surely this is when you need a 'mobility car/blue badge'?
My late husband in the last few years of his life also had severe osteoarthritis but apparently he didn't qualify for a Motability car. I think 'too old' was quoted as a reason so we had to manage the best we could.
We sold our C30 Volvo as he couldn't get in it anymore and bought a second hand Honda Jazz which I still drive today. I remember having to pile his passenger seat up with cushions so he could get in and out and a couple of times he fell in the well and I had to get assistance from anyone I could to help me.
My husband worked from ages 15 to 65 yet we couldn't get the help he needed. He did have a blue badge and even now I remember having to help him get out of the car into his wheelchair and leaving him in the hospital entrance while I then tried to find a parking spot and come back.
These disabled spaces were also abused, I saw many people use a disabled space then get out and walk with no apparent problems. Difficult times and on reflection I could only manage because I was 10 years younger than my husband but it does not detract from the 'unfairness' of the system or the deceitfulness of some people.
