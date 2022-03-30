How Brexit has strengthened France’s role in Euriope under President Macron – Yorkshire Post Letters

CORRESPONDENT Thomas Jefferson fears that re-joining the EU and deepening friendship and co-operation with our European partners would leave Britain as a country with ‘very little global profile’. Does he mean like France?

France is now the leading military power in the EU and has a permanent seat on the UN security council. It isn’t going to hand its nuclear weapons over to the EU anytime soon.

The French language is on a par with English in enjoying official status in diplomacy and sports. The French are also good at sport and I’ve never met a French person who wants to see that prowess subsumed into a single European team.

Whatever his motives or ability, it was President Macron that went to Moscow prior to the invasion. France offered asylum to the Russian journalist lady who protested the war on state TV. It’s led in imposing European sanctions on Russia.

Some might say that Brexit has turned out to be a Tory own goal in actually strengthening France within Europe.

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

PRESENTLY, everything the Kremlin says must be treated with distrust. This certainly includes Russian claims that Boris Johnson is “the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian” (PM ‘is not remotely anti-Russian’ despite arms backing for Ukraine, The Yorkshire Post, March 25).

I will give Mr Johnson credit for maintaining a clear line between the actions of Vladimir Putin’s evil regime and the wishes of most ordinary Russians – misled by state media but with brave souls amongst their number who are still standing up against atrocities committed in their name.

But the suggestion that Johnson and his Ministers are “most active” has to be treated with the scepticism its source merits. Only because of intense public pressure did this Government belatedly tighten sanctions on Russia and ease barriers to Ukrainian refugees.

Imagine how little action Ministers might have tried to get away with if the public had not been so vocal.

From: Jim Buckley, Ackton, Pontefract.

VLADIMIR Putin is exploiting the weakness of our present democratic system, gambling on our leaders continuing to act in the same way: for it is this which is our greatest weakness.

Our leaders have themselves exploited our democratic system, so that it leaves us vulnerable to outside challenge. This outside challenge is now confronting us. Do we value our democracy enough, to decide it is worth the effort of keeping?

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I WAS delighted to read that Shell Petroleum is considering opening up the huge Cambo Oil field to the west of the Shetlands.

Of course all the moaning ‘greenies’ will be complaining vociferously and redoubling their efforts to prevent the flow of cheap affordable energy into the UK. That sounds as idiotic as starving people campaigning against the growing of food.

From: Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

WHY is Boris Johnson trying to secure fuel deals with Saudi Arabia when they have such a poor human rights record? Surely the place to go to is Kuwait since it was the UK, with help from the USA, that saved that country from persecution by Saddam Hussein? Accordingly, they should give us preferable terms over fuel supplies.

From: Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross.

NUCLEAR power is the energy answer. Why are we faffing around with Stone Age solutions? We are a paradise for mad inventors reaping subsidies for daft schemes.