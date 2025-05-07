How Britain could end up with blackouts like the one in Spain - Yorkshire Post Letters

William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Just before Iberia went dark on April 28, solar generated electricity in Spain was producing 53 per cent of Spain’s electricity and wind 11 per cent.

The trouble with that is that if there is a sudden drop in supply from these variable sources then it is extremely difficult for the grid operators to maintain the steady frequency which the grid requires.

And without big thermal power stations producing a steady supply of voltage and power that becomes even more difficult. Power engineers refer to this as inertia.

A wind farm amongst existing electricity pylons. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Energy expert Katherine Porter has described what happens in such a scenario: “In a low inertia environment the frequency can change much faster and the grid operators have less time to react.”