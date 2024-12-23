How can Britain do business with Syria’s new regime? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Inns Court, Royal Hillsborough, Co. Down, N. Ireland.

The West thought it imperative to invade, destroy, and make regime change in Iraq in 2003 owing to Iraq's supposed links to Al-Qaeda (amongst other fairy tales). Now Britain is happy to do business with Syria's new regime, spearheaded by the proscribed terrorist army, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), and headed by the known and, until now, infamous terrorist, Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

If it wasn't so tragic it would be laughable. British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, can stand up in the British Parliament and contend that Britain needs to be "cautious" when dealing with this terrorist army that grew out of Al-Qaeda!

Really? And what are we meant to do? Nod approvingly like a lot of Labour's front bench? The British Government now has clear and obvious links to Al-Qaeda. Will HTS be "diversity-friendly" (Telegraph, 3rd December, 2024) to the Shia, Druze, and Christian minorities now living in a newly Caphilated Syria? I really don't think we have to spend too much time pondering that one.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a visit to the offices of the National Crime Agency in south London. PIC: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

A lot of people were not born yesterday and we can remember the hullabaloo over Saddam's supposed links to Al-Qaeda in the run up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003. It's all a sham and we're the paying audience to this tragedy.

The British propaganda machine in Whitehall may as well change HTS to BTS and brand them into a boy band, trim their beards, and write songs for them making them sickly sweet and even more acceptable to public opinion.