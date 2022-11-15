How can North Yorkshire council justify spending £394,000 on a rebrand? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Malcolm Naylor, Cowpasture Road, Ilkley.

North Yorkshire authority is in the process of spending £394,000 on “rebranding” its enlargement of its area of control. Reported The Yorkshire Post, November 9.

And the councillors involved have the audacity to congratulate officers for keeping it so low! This is being repeated elsewhere around the country where councils are amalgamated into larger authorities, taking control from local people and denying them autonomy.

Isn’t there hypocrisy in this move to centralised control after using the opposite argument to achieve Brexit? And does this not expose that Brexit was just an excuse for the elite to take back power and control of this country?

Food Bank use is on the rise so how can a council justify spending so much money on a rebrand?

Although elections will not be held for the new authority until 2024, it will exist and spend our money from April next year.

Is this democracy? I repeat what the hell is going on? And why are the public tolerating this abuse of power and the squandering of our money in times of austerity?

When schools and care homes are being closed and a 58 per cent increase in food banks, how can this be allowed in a democracy?