How climate protesters are force for good – Yorkshire Post Letters

WILLIAM Loneskie (The Yorkshire Post, September 21) is partly right but mainly wrong about Extinction Rebellion (XR).
He says XR is “all about system change not climate change”. But it is about system change because it is the system that’s changing the climate. “Closing down oil and gas production on which industry depends is a means to their end”.
Yes, because exchanging dependence on fossil fuels for sustainable production is essential to check climate change.
On the facing page Andrew Vine says climate change won’t be reduced by smug activists but by projects like Yorkshire’s plan to achieve net-zero carbon by 2038.
But who can say that the new awareness created by activism hasn’t played a part in the emergence and acceptance of that plan?
In my experience, the protesters are friendly, funny, modest, gentle people who probably have to summon up all their courage to take the sort of non-violent direct action that might finally have an impact.
And what an impact it’s had. Andrew Vine claims the louder they shout, the less likely Britain will listen. But his own article proves the exact opposite.
Well done, XR!
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.