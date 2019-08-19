How EU could foil boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings over Brexit - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Tim Hunter, Farfield Avenue. Knaresborough.

THE big plan by Dominic Cummings is to call a general election in September, but to schedule the polling day for after we’ve left the EU.

It’s quite possible that, once they know the date of the election, the EU might offer a short ‘cooling off period’ after the October 31 exit date.

The EU could make it clear that a request for continued EU membership, if made within a few days, by the newly elected Government, would be accepted. Therefore, if a Remain government was elected, it could make such a request. The election would then be a clear choice between preventing or going ahead with no-deal.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

VICTORIA Randall writes (The Yorkshire Post, August 14) that Boris Johnson has no mandate to take us out of the EU without a deal.

Surely the majority of MPs voting for Article 50 in 2017 and the majority of the British public who voted to leave the EU a year earlier are mandate enough.

As for nobody voting for the ensuing chaos, this is not caused by the majority wanting to leave, but purely by self-serving remainers throwing spanners into the works at every opportunity.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

ONE way of counteracting maverick MPs who, once elected, ignore promises given in their manifesto would be for a law to be passed insisting they resign and seek re-election. One obvious problem being in a five-year term of Parliament two thirds of 650 constituencies would be subjected to by elections.

From: Nigel Bywater, Morley.

MICHAEL Gove said during the Leave campaign: “The day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards and we can choose the path we want. “We have four years more or less between now and date of the next election. We can easily conclude a new settlement with the EU in that period.”

Most of our Conservative MPs will tell us what we want to hear, just like a used car salesman.

From: Dick Lindley, Normanton.

I WAS delighted to read Boris Johnson’s description of those Remain MPs who are seeking to frustrate the legitimate wishes of the vast majority of our citizens as ‘collaborators’.

We all know that these Remainer MPs want to keep the British people enslaved by and for the benefit of the United States of Europe.