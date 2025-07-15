How financial gain might have played a part in grooming scandal - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Marilla Clayton, Avenue Hill, Leeds.

I am suprised that some newspapers in their reporting on the child sexual abuse and grooming gangs issues have stated that the motivation for the activities of the grooming gangs is not clear.

After the police and local authority allowed our neighbourhood in Leeds to become a drug fuelled, high crime, extremely busy, 24/7 red light district for over a decade, it became very clear to residents that one of the main motivations was for financial gain.

Young women and girls were trafficked to our area from all around the country. Drugs and prostitution were big business, young women and girls were also trafficked to at least another 10 red light districts in towns and cities such as Bradford and Huddersfield in the North of England.

A police cordon in Armley and Worley. PIC: James Hardisty

In past newspaper articles I have read about the grooming gangs going to court, it seems that the financial aspects, such as living off immoral earnings, have not been taken into account.