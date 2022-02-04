How I missed my bus due to Harrogate's faulty clock - Yorkshire Post Letters

The northern face on Harrogate bus station clock has been stuck on XII for a year or more.

Thanks to a flat watch battery I recently missed my bus. I subsequently discovered that the functioning southern clock face is both one hour fast (BST) and ten minutes slow!

I realise that transport service levels are ultimately decided by the same dodgy source as ‘levelling up’.