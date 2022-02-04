How I missed my bus due to Harrogate's faulty clock - Yorkshire Post Letters

The northern face on Harrogate bus station clock has been stuck on XII for a year or more.
Thanks to a flat watch battery I recently missed my bus. I subsequently discovered that the functioning southern clock face is both one hour fast (BST) and ten minutes slow!
Read More
I realise that transport service levels are ultimately decided by the same dodgy source as ‘levelling up’.
It would help us to make best use of the services which exist if we had an accurate clock and a working screen on the Ripon stand - this has been dead for weeks.