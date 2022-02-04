How I missed my bus due to Harrogate's faulty clock - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: ME Wright, Harrogate

By YP Letters
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:08 pm

The northern face on Harrogate bus station clock has been stuck on XII for a year or more.

Thanks to a flat watch battery I recently missed my bus. I subsequently discovered that the functioning southern clock face is both one hour fast (BST) and ten minutes slow!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
I've been waiting years for Harrogate to Leeds bus complaint to be resolved - Yo...
The letter writer reported they missed their bus due to a faulty clock

I realise that transport service levels are ultimately decided by the same dodgy source as ‘levelling up’.

It would help us to make best use of the services which exist if we had an accurate clock and a working screen on the Ripon stand - this has been dead for weeks.

HarrogateYorkshire PostRipon