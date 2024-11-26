How in the world did we reach the point where bats are more important than Children In Need? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Stuart Dron, Whitton, North Lincolnshire.

What a great motivating report (The Yorkshire Post, November 19, 2024) on the very successful fund raising of more than £9m by Paddy McGuinness for Children In Need; a fantastic result with thousands of people supporting Paddy with donations throughout the country.

I am very angry however, and saddened, that this great result is less than 10 per cent of the £100m somebody, somewhere has ‘approved’ to spend on a big bat shed on a new railway line.

How in the world did we reach the point where bats are more important than Children In Need? Or to put it in perspective ten times more important than Paddy’s fund raising.

An artist's impression image issued by HS2 of the bat protection structure. PIC: HS2/PA Wire

Maybe this simple comparison is too far removed for the daft, self indulgent bat lovers to understand, but it does give a perspective on the scale of bat shed spend and the matter of managing our public money, especially with no proven expectations of damage to bats to support the spend.

All the bat lovers are now running for cover and saying they didn’t approve the spend, just advised.

Can the bat shed be cancelled? Can we return to the real world? And can the weak handwringing idiots who wangled their way into authority such as Natural England be sacked?

Yes they should be, and bring an end to their extreme blinkered, self promoting, major mismanagement of public money and over blown self-importance which the government bow to in the name of environmental protection...but I fear their whinging, self indulgent, patronising messages and self promoting press releases will continue to pour out.

Should they be allowed to continue milking the system at our expense, dictating and demanding even dafter ideas like the bat shed?