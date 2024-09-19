How ironic that Reform UK has ditched its contract for voters - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dilys Morgan, Braddons Hill Road East, Torquay.

Reform UK is ditching its ‘Contract for Voters’. Pre-election they dismissed other parties' manifestos as lies. I think they now realise their contract is utter fantasy. How ironic.

They proposed no-one earning under £20,000 pays tax - guaranteed to be popular. However, they also proposed large tax cuts for the extremely wealthy (benefitting the extremely wealthy Richard Tice, Rupert Lowe and Nigel Farage - three of the five Reform MPs - as well as Lee Anderson, with his large GB News salary). What a coincidence.

The problem is ‘the sums don’t add up’ as the Institute for Fiscal Studies pointed out and their plans would have caused a crash worse than Liz Truss’s debacle if implemented. How many who voted for Reform did so thinking it was a serious proposal?

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking in the House of Commons. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Their contract proposed scrapping all Net Zero legislation as being too expensive to fast-track North Sea Oil and Gas exploration, and to grant new fracking licences - based on what?

The plentiful evidence demonstrates scrapping Net Zero would be far more expensive after repairing consequential damage; sky high energy bills are due to volatile high gas prices, not renewables; and fracking is not safe, with earthquakes as just one of the proven consequences. Their proposals are empty of evidence and basically daft.

Even sillier are their proposals on immigration. Dumping immigrants on the French coast is against international law. Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights would weaken protections for every UK citizen and undermine the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland. That’s just dumb.

