How joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention could be beneficial to Britain - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Pauline Allon, Ilkley.

Eurosceptic politicians and the right-wing media are complaining about the UK possibly joining the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM), a free trade agreement involving the EU, EEA (European economic area), Mediterranean and North African Countries including Egypt, Israel, Turkey etc.

PEM means that countries agree to reduce or remove tariffs on each other’s goods providing a proportion of the components are sourced from the UK or a member of the convention.

Would the UK benefit? Under the present trade agreement a product manufactured in the UK can be exported tariff free to the EU providing at least 55 per cent of the good is sourced from the UK or EU – however, manufacturers often rely on parts sourced outside the EU making it difficult to meet the free trade rules – joining the PEM could benefit the UK as it means we could export to all PEM countries.

Research from the Centre for Inclusive Trade (CITP) claims that manufacturing companies particularly those with wide supply chains such as cars, chemicals and food would benefit.

Research suggests most UK citizens now regret leaving the EU, the NatCen Opinion Panel (12/24), Social Europe (1/25) Best for Britain and others all identified a desire to rejoin the EU and to trade with Europe rather than America – this attitude is identified across the whole of the UK (baring NI).

Brexit removed the UK from the largest trading block in the world – it was never going to work.

Alan Sugar described Brexit as the ‘biggest disaster of my lifetime’ and Ewan Kirk as ‘an enormous drag’ on UK tech businesses, The YP, January 25.