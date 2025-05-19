How Luke Campbell could end up being a good Mayor for Hull and East Yorkshire - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Hedon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I disagree with the comments of journalist David Behrens (The YP, 10/05) when he says that Luke Campbell is set up to fall.

I agree that he has no experience of being a politician, but neither for that matter did Tracy Brabin when she became Mayor of West Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he does have the ability to get people on his side and is passionate about Kingston upon Hull and I believe all of the county of East Riding of Yorkshire.

Luke Campbell MBE speaking during the Reform UK Hull conference at Connexin Live, Hull. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Luke listens to local people's views and wasn't one of the two local leaders who orchestrated this Combined Mayoral Authority, thinking that either of them would win, but politics is always full of surprises.

He is an inspiration to the young people in both Hull and the larger area of East Yorkshire who are the next generation, who will after all benefit by what he achieves in getting more funding from central government for regeneration, improved transport connectivity and housing.

I do agree that Hull and the wider communities of East Yorkshire have been the 'Cindella' area of Yorkshire compared to West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in what the Mayors have achieved in these vast areas of housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a comparison what did the two Council leaders in East Riding mainly, Cllr Stephen Parnaby, and Kingston upon Hull Steve Brady achieve between them over 30 years when they were in charge? Very little as they could barely speak to each other than for pleasantries.

Clearly David Behrens is not looking at or focusing on the 'bigger' picture for Hull, East Yorkshire, Lincoln and Lincolnshire, in the full potential for this region of Eastern England.

At least Luke Campbell and the new Greater Lincolnshire Mayor, Andrea Jenkyns, will work together as they are both part of the Reform Party and I believe achieve more for East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire than what Anne Handley and Mike Ross would have achieved.