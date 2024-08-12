How many more have to die before we realise that the Ukraine Russia war is futile? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ray Clarke, Elm Park, Pontefract.

As one septuagenarian who in the sixth form touted V bombers on his school bag when fellow classmates were sporting the CND symbol I have finally seen the light.

Why is the UK, and surprisingly a socialist government, intent on pursuing this futile war between Russia and the Ukraine? Tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of normal happy young and not so young men have died, tens of thousands have lost limbs and otherwise been maimed for life.

To these add the large numbers of civilians similarly affected, distraught mothers, widows and fatherless children.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shakes the hand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. PIC: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

It is sickening to see the Western media rejoicing over the destruction of Russian tanks etc. Within them are human beings with aspirations, often conscripts at that.

There will be no victory over Russia as history will tell you.The repeated promises of a successful Ukrainian advance are never fulfilled. It is beyond comprehension that we may support direct attacks on the Russian hinterland.

Zelensky’s blatant attempt to draw us into direct conflict is met with lauding him even more. I believe if you hand a gun to another to cause harm you are just as culpable. If the inevitable happens as Putin threatens what defence have we got?

The reliability of our warships and aircraft are open discussions in Parliament. The size of our army is relevant only insofar as it may be needed for domestic intervention in public disorder.

A few well aimed non-nuclear cruise or hypersonic missiles could neutralise our infrastructure in a matter of hours. Do we really believe that the other NATO countries would risk their populations by coming to our aid? We are no longer living in the 1930s. Destruction is vast and immediate.

The issues are very complex. The Russian invasion was very wrong but predictable with the prospect of Ukraine being a member of NATO on its Donbas border. I have just heard a Ukrainian lady yearning for peace and saying that whether someone was a Russian or Ukrainian was never discussed.

We all remember with horror of the Salisbury novichok poisonings yet the BBC recently reported the killing of a so-called traitor by a special Ukrainian assassin squad and the use of Ukrainian press gangs on the streets to get men to fight, something they are increasingly reluctant to do. This is not our culture .

Contrary to what we are told this is not our war. The numbers of countries of similar mind within the EU and positioned even closer to Russia are agreeing.

There is no certain outcome. For the US and NATO they have been able to test weapons without loss and have the hope of wearing down the Russian war machine and economy. These intentions have failed, Russia, as it has always done, has developed more advanced weapons and prospered nonetheless.

More catastrophic is the effect on our economy and the creation of new ties between Russia and China, North Korea and Iran. Nations like India are reaping the benefits of cheap Russian gas and oil. Is there any foreign policy we have got right?

