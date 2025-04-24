How much longer do we have to watch people being killed in Ukraine and Gaza? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

In the name of God, now much more and longer are we to hear of bombing and mass killing in Ukraine and In Gaza? The Israeli Defence Forces bomb a hospital again, many patients, children killed and maimed, again. The IDF says the hospital was a Hamas site, same as they have said so often before. A couple of weeks back the IDF murdered the crew of a Red Crescent ambulance and aid workers, then lied and attempted a cover up, alas they were proven to have committed the war crime, now trying to explain.

One askes how many times have the IDF done this and got away with it, many I suspect. Guernica and 1936 come to mind, changing Condor Legion for IDF is all required.

We saw reports of another missile strike in Ukraine by the Russians, Putin like Nethanyahu totally indifferent to the number maimed and killed, men, women and children.

Benjamin Netanyahu pictured in 2019. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

How can such be halted? I say it can be if Donald Trump puts his mind to it, his comment that it may have been a Russian mistake is stomach churning. Can he be so crass and easily duped by Putin, yes he can, Putin plays him like a violin and he is too easily played?

If proof were ever needed we have it now, how much the actions and decisions of an American president can impact worldwide, with so many hits and without any say. In this country we see this.

Take Trump, Nethanyahu and Putin and what have you, a trio of blood stained mass murderers and war crime monsters. Trump by not reining Netanyahu and Putin in is just as guilty, not that this will bother him.

