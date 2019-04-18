How Parliament is literally falling apart over Brexit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

DAVID Blunkett (The Yorkshire Post, April 13) writes with considerable authority on the issue of a crumbling Parliament, and how its physical state mirrors the way in which ‘politics is falling apart’.

With authority regarding the physical state of the buildings, because he has of course spent so many years within them.

And with authority in respect of politics falling apart because of his own significant contribution to the current situation; particularly (and here, as a former teacher, I also speak with some authority) during the years when he held the position of Education Secretary.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

RICHARD Godley asks “Remoaners” to list exactly what damage they think Brexit will cause to the country and its economy (The Yorkshire Post, April 15). It seems fitting to cite respected New York Times journalist Roger Cohen who has significant doubts that it will happen at all: “The British cannot actually go through with something that will lower their incomes, make them poorer, lose their jobs, drain investment, expose their market to trade deals over which they have no say and – just an afterthought – lead to the breaking up of Britain.”

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, April 10) accuses me and Brexiteers in general of disparaging Remainers for not accepting the 2016 result when, in mitigation, he asserts Remainers would have co-operated if a “sensible compromise” had been offered.

I suggest John should be a little more specific on this word “compromise”. Does he mean “customs union”? That would make Leave about as useful as buying a camel with an allergy for sand dunes, or does he mean accepting all the rules and regulations pouring out from the Commission, and the ECJ, that would make a mockery of the very notion of sovereignty?

From: Michael Stephen Mycroft, Pickering.

WHETHER you are a Remainer or a Leaver, the fact remains, in my opinion, that Parliament does not believe in democracy any more.

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

CAN anyone honestly tell me what would be bad about a no-deal Brexit with factual back-up to support their argument?