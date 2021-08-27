How Rob Burrow is ultimate Leeds Rhinos, Yorkshire and sporting inspiration – Yorkshire Post Letters

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow during a recent game at Headingley.

WHILE on holiday in Suffolk last week, I watched a news item on BBC Breakfast showing Rob Burrow and his family being welcomed as guests of honour at the Leeds Rhinos versus Huddersfield Giants match.

The following morning Jamie Jones-Buchanan was interviewed live in the Breakfast studio.

What heartwarming, erudite, eloquent narrative he gave of the legendary, courageous Rob and his beautiful family’s journey along Rob’s motor neurone disease pathway.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's memoir, Too Many Reasons to Live, has just been published.

A journey, we learnt, being shared by Leeds rugby icons such as Danny McGuire, Jamie Peacock, Kallum Watkins, Barrie McDermott and especially Kevin Sinfield – and, I think, by the whole of Leeds and the whole of the wonderful world family of rugby league.

Jamie’s words were so stirring, so moving, the two BBC interviewers were quite taken aback and almost moved to tears. My wife and I needed to blow our noses before we went to breakfast – feeling proud to be northern, from Yorkshire and answering to the title of Leeds Loiners.

From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.

I’M just reading Rob Burrow’s book Too Many Reasons to Live – it is a totally candid, and compelling, account of an extraordinary sportsperson and human being whose humility, as he battles MND, sets a great example to all. I wish him, his family and all the doctors treating him well.