How the civil service plays an insidious role in government policy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Andrews, Great Habton.

I entirely agree with David Behrens' views on right wing think tanks.

Years ago I used to be a frequent reader of the Times, which used to be a newspaper with moderate views. Then I became uncomfortable with some of the articles published by ‘directors’ of various think tanks, and after a while, I realised the various think tanks all had the same address. That's when I realised the Times was no longer an objective middle of the road paper and I stopped buying copies.

However, far more insidious is the role of the civil service. The top civil servants do not change when governments change and so one can expect that the new government will get the same advice as the outgoing government.

The result is that the new government carries on in much the same way as the old one - no matter what its election manifesto may have said.

Some people may think official advice is always entirely objective and impartial, as I'm sure the civil servants themselves believe it is. However, my own experience of working within local government is that, when members are given policy options, there may be other options which for one reason or another, the officers do not want them to consider. I cannot believe this does not happen at Whitehall.