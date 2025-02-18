How the ‘good old days’ of GP practice have disappeared - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Norrie Earl, Greenacres, Skipton.

I refer to Dr Fisher’s letter in The Yorkshire Post on Saturday, February 1 re ‘the good old days’.

Oh yes I remember them. I could ring the surgery and ask for an appointment with my GP. No problem. I got one straight away and nobody asked why I wanted it.

I got my appointment with the doctor and we had a lovely chat about the harp. The doctor’s daughter gave my daughter her harp to play while she was at university. How is your daughter getting on with the harp?

I then asked how his daughter was getting on at university etc. I can assure you on this occasion the chat lasted for about twice as long as the medical query but never mind he did find out about my family.

On a recent visit to Fisher Medical Centre in Skipton, when I arrived the car park was full and both the waiting rooms were full of patients.

A friend of my grandson qualified in medicine recently and I remember telling him that there was a shortage of GPs and had he considered it? His answer was an emphatic no and he said none of his group were considering GP practice either.

Could it be perhaps because there are so many more patients now, particularly with all the new houses being built and doctors are not respected for all the hard work they do.

Dr Fisher says and I quote “in the old days I would be given a non-urgent appointment”.

This couldn’t be done today because the doctors have so many more patients they can’t just give someone a non-urgent appointment as it may be needed for a more urgent case which is why they have to triage everyone to make sure the sickest patients have priority.