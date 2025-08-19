How to make watching Yorkshire CCC more affordable for non-members - Yorkshire Post Letters
In his letter (‘Good cricket but with a bit more dignity’, August 9) Derek Agar raised some interesting points. Like Derek, I am a Yorkshire member and I consider the Scarborough ground at North Marine Road a very special place.
It is a wonderful amphitheatre for cricket bettered by few venues in the country. I have attended every county championship game there for over 30 years.
Financial concerns prompted Scarborough Cricket Club to increase prices. As a member this does not affect me but the increases seem to have had a significant effect on attendances at both the Surrey and Sussex games.
The crowd appeared to be well down, especially on the popular side. Whether or not the increased prices made up for the reduced numbers is debatable.
So how can the club encourage more non-members to watch county cricket at North Marine Road?
One way would be to offer a family ticket. This has the additional benefit of introducing the game to the next generation. Another idea would be a match ticket allowing attendance every day for a set price.
The club already offers a membership scheme which allows access to both annual county games and two Royal London Cup games as a minimum. This significantly reduces the average daily admission charge. I hope Derek's friends will seriously consider this option if they have not already done so.
Finally, a word on the cricket. I totally agree with Derek that there is too much over appealing, although I don't consider Surrey to be worse culprits than other teams.
On a positive note, I am very encouraged by the potential of the current Yorkshire team.
There is a wonderful crop of young players coming through including George Hill, James Wharton and Mathew Revis in addition to the more experienced players such as the ever-dependable Adam Lyth and the underrated Dom Bess.
I am confident that this team will avoid relegation and go on to challenge Surrey for the title next year. Let's all get behind Yorkshire. Championship success is ultimately the best way to fill Scarborough and Headingley and York.