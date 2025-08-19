How to make watching Yorkshire CCC more affordable for non-members - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Andrew Thorpe, Bingham Road, Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his letter (‘Good cricket but with a bit more dignity’, August 9) Derek Agar raised some interesting points. Like Derek, I am a Yorkshire member and I consider the Scarborough ground at North Marine Road a very special place.

It is a wonderful amphitheatre for cricket bettered by few venues in the country. I have attended every county championship game there for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial concerns prompted Scarborough Cricket Club to increase prices. As a member this does not affect me but the increases seem to have had a significant effect on attendances at both the Surrey and Sussex games.

Yorkshire v Warwickshire in the County Championship at Headingley in May. PIC: Tony Johnson

The crowd appeared to be well down, especially on the popular side. Whether or not the increased prices made up for the reduced numbers is debatable.

So how can the club encourage more non-members to watch county cricket at North Marine Road?

One way would be to offer a family ticket. This has the additional benefit of introducing the game to the next generation. Another idea would be a match ticket allowing attendance every day for a set price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club already offers a membership scheme which allows access to both annual county games and two Royal London Cup games as a minimum. This significantly reduces the average daily admission charge. I hope Derek's friends will seriously consider this option if they have not already done so.

Finally, a word on the cricket. I totally agree with Derek that there is too much over appealing, although I don't consider Surrey to be worse culprits than other teams.

On a positive note, I am very encouraged by the potential of the current Yorkshire team.

There is a wonderful crop of young players coming through including George Hill, James Wharton and Mathew Revis in addition to the more experienced players such as the ever-dependable Adam Lyth and the underrated Dom Bess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad