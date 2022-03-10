How Ukraine’s courage inspires us all – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT is a spring morning in Yorkshire, parents are taking laughing and skipping children to school, men and women getting ready for work, normality.
As President Zelenskyy addresses MPs, why Ukraine needs more help in our fight against Putin’s fascism – Olena Mandrik
Look now at Ukraine and their spring morning, it is after a night of terror missiles and bombs, now including cluster bombs raining down on them.
In Ukraine a baby has been killed by Russians. So have other children. Why have they died, why will others die? Their crime? To be born and to live in Ukraine, a free, democratic country.
We have seen on our televisions husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and partners send loved ones west to safety, then turn round to take up arms to fight for them and homeland.
It is the courage of those who know they may never see their loved ones again. This was what Britain saw 1940.
I saw on my TV a child in a bunker singing. I wept. Think of the little ones in your families. Think too of the Ukrainians who have fled. Where can they go, where can their children have some stability?
Ukrainians are people with strong religious convictions, they will need such.
Glory to Ukraine, God help you all there.
