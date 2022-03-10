How Ukraine’s courage inspires us all – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT is a spring morning in Yorkshire, parents are taking laughing and skipping children to school, men and women getting ready for work, normality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look now at Ukraine and their spring morning, it is after a night of terror missiles and bombs, now including cluster bombs raining down on them.

People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda).

In Ukraine a baby has been killed by Russians. So have other children. Why have they died, why will others die? Their crime? To be born and to live in Ukraine, a free, democratic country.

We have seen on our televisions husbands, fathers, sons, brothers and partners send loved ones west to safety, then turn round to take up arms to fight for them and homeland.

It is the courage of those who know they may never see their loved ones again. This was what Britain saw 1940.

I saw on my TV a child in a bunker singing. I wept. Think of the little ones in your families. Think too of the Ukrainians who have fled. Where can they go, where can their children have some stability?

People cook outdoors for Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. The United Nations is unable to meet the needs of millions of civilians caught in conflict in Ukraine today and is urging safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose" and for humanitarian supplies to get to areas of hostilities, according to the U.N. humanitarian chief. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda).

Ukrainians are people with strong religious convictions, they will need such.

Glory to Ukraine, God help you all there.