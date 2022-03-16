How Ukrainian refugees inspire us all – Yorkshire Post Letters

I WAS disappointed to read Christa Ackroyd’s column (The Yorkshire Post, March 12) on Ukrainian refugees – it was angry and intended to stir up hysteria!

How do you know Christa that “we haven’t done a particularly good job of protecting this country?” That is a blanket statement to cover what happened in Salisbury – maybe other such incidents were foiled.

Volunteers at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax sort through donations and box up vital clothing and toiletries to aid Ukrainian refugees. Photo: Tony Johnson.

As for your other point about Vladimir Putin marching into Crimea in 2014, what were we supposed to do? Respond and start World War Three?

For now I applaud the millions of donations made by the people of this country, the volunteers who have sorted and packed items and those who have transported them to where they are needed at the moment.

I applaud our Government for supplying arms and the expertise of our service men and women, medical equipment and medics. Whilst we have to be security conscious, I know that many Ukrainian refugees will arrive here and will be welcomed and provided for.

From: Peter Bye, Addingham.

LISTENING to the blather from Boris Johnson and the rubbish from Priti Patel about Ukrainian refugees makes me sick.

If the refugees had gone to Calais and paid the people smugglers to bring them across the Channel they would be in hotels by now or at least somewhere safe. Perhaps we should hire the services of the smugglers and lend them sea-going vessels to get them over here. There is no shortage of money.

From: Otto inglis, Crossgates.

THE sanctions against Roman Abramovich and a number of other Russian ‘oligarchs’ are a grave mistake.

Britain is a trading rather than a manufacturing nation. Our prosperity rests on foreigners from all over the world transacting business and investing here. Our country is attractive to these business-people, because we allow freedom of contract, have a comparatively good justice system and especially because we respect property rights. With the freezing of the assets of the Russian oligarchs, who are private citizens of a country with which we are not actually at war, this action is simply an exercise in virtue signalling.

From: Jonathan Tudor, Harrogate.

A FAIR appraisal of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, March 12) and importance of statecraft.