How we are witnessing the collapse of democracy in the US - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

In the US we are witnessing a collapse of democracy and the destruction of the constitutional structure that permitted US citizens to create, by discussion and voting, the most powerful nation ever.

Not only did the US help to bring WWI to an earlier successful end but, alongside the USSR, they brought down Nazi control of Europe. Unless the Trump ‘government’ is somehow brought to an end shortly, that kind of action, on behalf of the free world, will never be achievable again except perhaps after several decades.

That Donald Trump is purely and simply a disruptor motivated by the desire for personal gain, a psychotic disinterest in the lives of non-Americans and a total resistance to understanding what is meant by the words ‘foreign policy’ is shown by his childishly repeated statements about Gaza.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after landing at Palm Beach International Airport. PIC: Pool via AP

"A piece of beautiful real-estate", he says, which he will purchase. Who will he buy it from? And how will he force nearly two million inhabitants, who have nothing left but their emotional attachment to the rubble of their home country, to walk to Egypt or Jordan? Neither of those nations have any intention of welcoming 100s of 1000s of new refugees. Words cannot explain what he really intends in Palestine.

And his much vaunted tariffs to bring to heel nations that export to the US is a second area of madness. This policy can, in the middle and long term, do nothing but enormous harm to the American and world economies. How long will it take for those who voted for him to understand that they voted for self-harm?

At home he has given Musk unlimited power to spy into the workings of Government and to play with the lives of 10s of 1000s of his fellow citizens, Musk will make even more money from the chaos that he is unleashing. For example he can, through his access to every aspect of national finances and taxes, discover full details of his competitors' businesses.

He has no legal or constitutional justification for what he is doing. And his team of 19 to 25 year olds, have no plan nor knowledge of how government works. They want to cut spending so the normal functioning of pensions, health care, policing, education etc. are being further destroyed each day.

Even the briefest span of time devoted to watching any of the objective political channels from the US that we can very easily find on our screens shows a national spasm of anarchy and rabid hatred unleashed by a convicted criminal and a comic-book style super billionaire.

And because of Brexit, the UK is at sea in the Mid Atlantic and cannot share strength with the EU as we rejected the solidity of team membership in 2016.

An example of Brexit's malevolent effect: our Government's failure to sign the agreement that emerged from the recent two day Paris international conference on AI because Trump wants the current American domination in AI to continue unshackled.

