How we can learn from the Second World War when it comes to food security - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Hugh Boyd, Acaster Lane, Bishopthorpe, York.

My experiences as a teenage schoolboy in the small town of Mauchline in Ayrshire during the Second World War are relevant to the present time. At home I had taken over the responsibility for food production in our large garden to add to the family’s sparse diet.

In the Atlantic Ocean Packs of U-boats were inflicting great losses on shipping bringing food and essential supplies to Britain. Food was rationed and the outcome of the Battle of the Atlantic, in which the Royal Navy and the Royal Airforce were fighting to make the Atlantic crossing for merchant shipping safe, was still undecided.

To reduce the loss of all available food the Ministry of Food set up a scheme to utilise excess fruit produced in gardens, mainly apples and the widely available hedgerow fruit, mainly brambles (blackberries). From our garden I took excess apples to the local school where they were prepared for canning and made available for our family through the winter. In addition, if you picked a sufficient quantity of wild brambles you became eligible for extra sugar rations to make bramble jelly, a very much appreciated luxury.

Bowls of raspberries and blackberries. PIC: Alamy/PA

Since that time circumstances have changed but communities’ wish to utilise otherwise unused food is as strong as ever. Village communities in the UK still run similar services, as indeed do many Mediterranean villages with communal olive oil and grape presses. It is a service that could be an attractive addition to farm shops or farm cafés.

It is clear that the idea of bringing their own produce, or accepting that supplied by the farm for juicing, preserving or making into jam or jelly, is still attractive and will be supported wherever offered. British made equipment for extracting juice and preserving fruit is available at moderate cost.

In today’s changing values there is a market for food produced non-intensively, using ingredients with known provenance, which can attract premium prices. Week after week the Yorkshire Country Post highlights farmers who produce an extra high quality special product which attracts and retains customers.

The same desire to be in control of what we eat, makes many people wish now that they had learned more of their grandma’s domestic skills, and they would happily learn the half-forgotten arts of making jelly and jam and about fruit preservation.