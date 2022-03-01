How Yorkshire can stand with Ukraine and help force regime change in Putin’s Russia – Yorkshire Post Letters

I URGE all who condemn the Russian attack on Ukraine to write to the Russian Embassy and tell Russian Ambassador Andrey Vladimirovich Kelin exactly what you think of his master’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, reminiscent as it is of the Nazi attack on Soviet Russia in 1941.

It might not have much effect, but it’s surely worth the cost of a stamp and the Ambassador does have a distinguished pedigree in working with Nato. Russia is more than one man and hopefully Putin’s demise like that of all tyrants will come from his own subjects.

In addition to making personal contributions to help the people of Ukraine, writing a letter shows that we take the time to make our feelings clear. Those that can could support the Ukraine Crisis Appeal of the British Red Cross.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine.

There will be time later for analysis of how we got here and where we now go but we all need to be united in letting the Russians know our dismay and disgust at their invasion. An atrocity that may likely only heal long after Putin and I (both men in our sixties) are gone.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

LET us hope that something is done soon to save Ukraine and its people. What do we have in our own country? Strikes by rail workers and heaven knows who else.

We have had the dreadful Covid and what are we doing now? Moaning instead of getting behind each other and, whatever your politics, supporting a government that has at least managed to cope with Covid as best it can. I despair, but I am hopeful that common sense will prevail.

People run for cover during the shelling on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

HOW amazing to see the brave efforts of the Ukrainian people to protect their country from invasion by the madness that is President Putin of Russia. Surely we must go to their aid and admit the country to Nato immediately?

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

PATRICK Mercer states that Boris Johnson “must become our Winston Churchill” (The Yorkshire Post, February 26). Didn’t I read somewhere that a “United States of Europe” was Winston Churchill’s idea?

Military personnel board a C17 aircraft at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting them to thank them for their ongoing work facilitating military support to Ukraine and NATO. Britain has pledged to continue to supply arms to Ukraine's embattled military as the fighting with Russian forces reached the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

THE time has now come to destroy the president of Russia. It can be done and it should be done before he destroys the rest of us.