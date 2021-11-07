How Yorkshire Wildlife Park appeals to all ages – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Catherine Watson, Norman Road, Hatfield, Doncaster.

By YP Letters
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 4:45 pm
Visitors to Yorkshire Wildlife Park have written in praise of the attraction's conservation work.

I WOULD like to congratulate the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on the wonderful work they are doing in the park.

We went to the Creepy Carnival on Saturday, October 23, and were so impressed by the innovative, enjoyable entertainment (despite the rain!) organised for everyone – young and old.

We have been visiting the park since it first opened and continue to be amazed by the developments and the extended spaces for the animals.

We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful place on our doorstep, that is not only entertaining but is also protecting endangered  species of animals – and is educational.

Having travelled to Romania with aid on a number of occasions, after the revolution in 1989, I was well aware of the conditions in the towns and  zoos, so I was overjoyed when the lions were rescued and brought to the Wildlife Park from a town I knew well.

Having recently been to the Katherine Jenkins Evening in the Park, I also send my congratulations to the  organisers of such wonderful evenings.

How lucky we are in Doncaster.

