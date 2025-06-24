HS2: Time to stop throwing good money after bad - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are told that the controversial HS2 project has been delayed by a further unspecified number of years. When this was first proposed in 2012, the overall justification for committing many tens of billions of pounds from a national exchequer tightly controlled by austerity, was that our future prosperity depended on creating fast connections between London and Manchester in the NW and Leeds (and possibly Newcastle) in the NE.

Surely, when the two Northern limbs were axed, the overall argument, now applying solely to Birmingham, was itself made wholly invalid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad