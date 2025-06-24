HS2: Time to stop throwing good money after bad - Yorkshire Post Letters
We are told that the controversial HS2 project has been delayed by a further unspecified number of years. When this was first proposed in 2012, the overall justification for committing many tens of billions of pounds from a national exchequer tightly controlled by austerity, was that our future prosperity depended on creating fast connections between London and Manchester in the NW and Leeds (and possibly Newcastle) in the NE.
Surely, when the two Northern limbs were axed, the overall argument, now applying solely to Birmingham, was itself made wholly invalid.
The only sensible, rational thing to do now is to stop throwing good money after bad, and if there are a few millions left in any transport budgets, then they should be committed to upgrading existing services, such as electrifying the remaining diesel-only lines in the North.
