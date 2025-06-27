I am delighted by the assisted dying vote but fear the Lords will prevent the bill’s implementation - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I am delighted that the Assisted Dying Bill was successfully passed in the democratically elected House of Commons.

To allow terminally ill people to choose the time and the place at which they can die in peace and without having to suffer the screaming indignity of excruciating pain in the final moments of their life, is humane and kindness personified.

To forbid the dying this right, thereby subjecting them to intolerable pain and terror before finally expiring, is cruel, disgusting and inhumane.

A Dignity in Dying campaigner in support of the assisted dying Bill celebrates in Westminster. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

Of course I realise that some religious folks may think that helping dying people make a gentle exit is somehow against God's will, but equally it is difficult for me to understand that those same religious folks, who are usually preaching about love and kindness, should seem to want to deny this same love and kindness to those terminally ill people who are about to depart this vale of tears.

The real tragedy now is that the bill may be changed by the unelected buffoons in the House of Lords, many of whom are allies of the Church, and are prejudiced against this humane bill, before even hearing serious discussions on the subject of assisted dying.

Who said this country is a true democracy? They are mistaken, for whilst ever the unelected and unelectable House of Lords can prevent, or if not prevent, conspire to change or amend this bill, so as to completely negate the wishes of our democratically elected House of Commons, they are making a mockery of our so-called democracy.