I don’t need winter fuel payments, a sensible approach on support is needed - Yorkshire Post Letters
I feel I have to point out my great disappointment about the massive waste of taxpayers money from our previous government. We the British taxpayers choose to vote for those we believe are sensible, experienced and capable of making good decisions for our country.
Our previous government spent £170m to convert RAF Scampton to accommodate asylum seekers and now decided to stop this, wasting taxpayers money. They also paid millions to the French to help stop the channel crossings, which they did little or nothing to do as recent crossings indicate.
They also paid millions to Rwanda to take asylum seekers and this has come to nought also. More silly waste from those we trust to be sensible?
All of this money totally wasted when it could so easily have been spent to help our NHS to provide better services for us all, not to mention the need to build more prisons too.
Our new government has decided to stop the pensioners' winter fuel payments too. Our last government introduced this with no serious thought, giving it to all pensioners, including millionaire's who clearly do not need it.
I am not a wealthy person, but having worked all my life in a senior position I do have a good pension income and do not need the winter payments.
Our government needs to look at this seriously and review those who genuinely need it and look for better ways to ensure those who do need it can have it and stop paying to those who are not in need of it.
I do hope our new PM will be much more sensible and not hurt those who seriously need the winter fuel payment and stop payments to stupid asylum seekers projects and look to spend more on our wonderful NHS.
