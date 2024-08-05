I was appalled and ashamed at witnessing what lawless mob did to Hull: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Richardson, Beverley.

I feel I must share my experiences of the riots in Hull on Saturday.

I have known the city for over 40 years. Never have I been so appalled and ashamed at what I witnessed. There were scenes of arson and looting, of wanton violence against the police.

I, along with countless others, was left stranded in this febrile atmosphere as all public transport had to be suspended. I ended up walking out of the city along the very multi-cultural Spring Bank.

There was no sense of threat to me, a white man of 65, from the people there. That threat to our society came from the white lawless mob in the city centre.

I hope the guilty are swiftly brought to justice. There are no easy explanations or solutions to these problems, but I hold the politicians who encourage hatred in special contempt.

From: Jim Buckley, Ackton.

Masked Rioters Attempt to Torch Refugees Hotel, read Monday’s front page today with the sub-headline, ‘Ten officers injured as police outnumbered by thugs amid growing disorder’.

In the article you report the Assistant Chief Constable saying that this was angry people responding to false narratives, and that those who choose to spread misinformation and hate, need to take responsibility.

Our new government promised to do things differently, but they are not. Police have the government’s backing to take the strongest action, is all they say.

Our new brooms should be standing in Parliament saying that the answer starts at the top; in Parliament. Spreading misinformation is out. Hate is out. Rabble rousing is out. Anyone not complying is out. It would then be up to all our Members of Parliament to decide if they are prepared to act; take responsibility, and set an example. To lead.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

Of course we are all disturbed and upset by the recent happenings in Southport but that is no reason for the riots to have occurred. Haven’t they suffered enough in that lovely town?

What is wrong with these people who take part in such atrocities? As for attacking the police one day they will need them for sure looking at some of those taking part.

It is difficult placing the blame on one particular group but they know who they are who cause and take part in this.

Politicians of every party need to get a grip on all this violence, crime and antisocial behaviour.

From: David Quarrie, Holgate, York.

It is easy, after the horrendous events in Southport last week and when watching TV, listening to the news, reading the papers, observing the internet and taking in world events, to think that everything and everybody is evil, but there is more good than bad.

Most people are decent, caring, hard-working folk, who observe the law.

The outpouring of offers of real help from both within and outside Southport clearly show this. Musicians, choirs, community centres, churches, mosques, firemen, police, health workers and many many more folk have already done great acts of genuine assistance to that grieving area.

Very sadly, bad news travels fast and sells newspapers. If only the media of all types and persuasions would tell us about more of the truly good things so many people do and say, we would all benefit. Even bits of "social media" are positive. We must try and accept that there are good and bad people in every group. Life is wonderful - make the most of it.

From: Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

It is a bit pointless for Yvette Cooper to state that the full force of the law will be applied to right wing thugs who have been rioting in town centres as there isn’t any room in prison to house them. The thugs know this!

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

The recent disorder leading to police officers being injured and property damaged could have been reduced by one very simple action.

Why not ask the fire service at the locations of the incidents to bring out their fire hoses and give the idiots a good soaking. If that doesn’t work use power hoses and sweep them off the streets.