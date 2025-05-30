I was knocked down by an e-scooter and want real enforcement against illegal riders - Yorkshire Post letters
In regards to the menace of illegally ridden e-scooters, why is the law not being enforced consistently?
As Clark Cross points out (The Yorkshire Post, May 23), it is illegal to ride a private e-scooter on public roads and cycle tracks, and even in the Department for Transport’s 19 official trial areas, it is also illegal to ride a privately owned e-scooter as the trial area operator’s rental scooter must be used.
In Scotland there are no official trial areas at present, as is the case in any area of Yorkshire.
It’s ridiculous that there is not more consistent enforcement of the law regarding the illegal riding of private-scooters, and having myself been knocked down and injured while cycling by an e-scooter rider who fled the scene, I’d like to see more application of the policy currently being pursued by Derbyshire Police where between November 2024 and March 2025 they seized and disposed of 316 illegally ridden e-scooters.
Surely it should be made clear on road signs by highway authorities throughout the country that anyone riding a private e-scooter on a public road or cycle track is committing an offence.
