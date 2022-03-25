I’ll boycott Leeds Bradford Airport in future for Manchester due to this shoddy service – Yorkshire Post Letters

LAST Thursday, I took a Jet2 flight to Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport to attend England’s Six Nations match against France two days later.

It was the start of a long weekend, planned during the final lockdown, to welcome spring in Paris with my children, two of whom live in Europe.

The service at Leeds Bradford Airport continues to be questioned.

To get to the airport, 3.1 miles from my front door, the monopoly supplier of taxis to the airport, Arrow Cars, charged me £15.

After I had informed them that I wished to pay by card I was charged an additional £2 ‘card fee’, even though I paid with a debit card!

I thought that the worst possible start to my long-planned break was now ended. Not so.

Getting through the security check at the airport took one hour 40 minutes, longer than the actual flight time to Paris!

There were only two flights that appear to leave that afternoon – one to Riga, the other to Paris. No explanation or excuses were publicly offered as to why the security delay was so extended or why so few Border Force staff were available.

The total experience convinced me that if you want fair and efficient passenger treatment there is only one alternative – go to Manchester.