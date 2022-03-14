Leeds Bradford Airport expansion withdrawal a victory for climate - Yorkshire Post Letters

THE Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) has responded to the news that LBA has withdrawn its controversial expansion plans (The Yorkshire Post, March 11).
This is a victory for our climate and our communities – we are delighted that Leeds Bradford Airport has acknowledged defeat.
It means that LBA cannot extend daytime flying hours nor remove night time flying controls.
As they said in their own planning application, this means they don’t have the capacity to increase passenger numbers above five million a year.
Make no mistake, this victory is down to the thousands of people who took action, donated funds and never gave up hope that we can make the right decisions today to build a better tomorrow.
GALBA would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who has backed our campaign.
We will keep a close eye on what the airport’s Australian owners do next.
We will act again if they try to break any rules. We remain ready to continue the fight to protect our climate and communities.
But for today, we’re celebrating success!