Why I’m snubbing the North Yorkshire pub that declines cash payments for a pint of beer - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Feathers Hotel is a Helmsley landmark.

THERE was recent comment in these columns about the problems of obtaining cash due to the closure of bank branches and the increasing withdrawal of ATMs, especially in rural areas.

This week in Helmsley, I had a similar experience reversed. As far as I am aware legal tender is still legal, but clearly not in The Feathers Hotel – a pub I have used since the mid-Sixties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I ordered a pint of ale, the character behind the bar pulled it and then refused to accept money. I was in the “I don’t use cards” phase and walked out. I don’t need to go back.

Social distancing in Helmsley during the Covid lockdown.

Editor’s note: When The Feathers Hotel was contacted by The Yorkshire Post for a response to Paul Sherwood’s letter, Adam Charity, head of operations for the Coaching Inn Group, responded: “We decided when reopening from lockdown to go cashless. This was to protect both team and guest.

“This has been reviewed throughout the last 18 months and will be reviewed again in light of the Covid measure drop plan for April 1 2022.

“The gentleman raises a fair point about cashpoints and banks being withdrawn from small towns. This is another reason that we take that complication away. Card payments is our chosen method of payment.”