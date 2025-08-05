I’m a former civil servant and I cared deeply about the work we did - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jim Pike, Nursery Close, Alwoodley, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May I respond to Mr Geoff Wilson’s letter in The Yorkshire Post, July 9. This ‘tired civil servant’ spent most of his career on export promotion. In those days, every diplomatic post overseas had a commercial section, staffed by a mixture of Foreign Office people who were London-based and locally employed people who specialised in certain industries. Thus, our man in Detroit, for example, was a motor engineer who talked exporting engineers’ language.

For my part, by the time I was through I had a fair grounding in steel manufacture, foundry techniques and the capacities of ‘my’ firms. So when I had an inquiry from overseas that none of my firms could satisfy, I went outside and found a firm in Rotherham whose MD almost bit my hand off. “And just how do we export?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I put him in touch with a firm of export agents who took care of the paperwork for him.

A street sign giving directions to Parliament Street and Whitehall in London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

There was a firm who made hollow mining drill steel. This is used in a metal mine to drill holes into the work face.

The potential customer was a mine in Zambia and the British Government had extended a line of credit. The snag was that the mine was ultimately owned by a South African firm - and South Africa was being boycotted at the time. So I drafted a letter for the Sheffield firm to send to the Zambian minister concerned. In it, I invited the minister to visit the mine. “I don’t suppose he will”, I said to the firm, “ but if he does, you treat him like royalty”.

He didn’t but he did allocate a slice of the finance to the order, which saved quite a number of boys and girls from being laid off in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They transferred me from Exports to Inward Investment. So I spent an afternoon in Scunthorpe persuading a Norwegian manufacturer of agricultural machinery to take one of the DTI's factories - ready to move in, all services laid on, rates holiday etc and so created 100 new jobs.

On the way home, I heard on the car radio that Peglers of Doncaster were making several thousands redundant, British Rail were making several more thousands redundant, and Bridons were - you’ve guessed it.

I came to the conclusion that I was bailing out a battleship with a teaspoon. My wife told me that I was wrong to take the cares of the entire Yorkshire and Humberside Region on my shoulders. But I still had a nervous breakdown, and ultimately took early retirement.

I made myself thoroughly unpopular on several occasions. At one time I worked on the Strategic Embargo. There were several areas - computers was one - where we were ahead of the Soviet Union, and we wanted to keep it that way. A certain type of computer was embargoed. We - the NATO countries less Iceland and plus Japan - had agreed not to sell these computers to the Soviets. I pointed out that any fool could go into WH Smiths and purchase one over the counter, no questions asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then London went into raptures because someone had secured an order from the USSR Railways for cast steel railway bogie side frames. “You do realise,” I enquired “that some foundry in the Urals can now stop producing cast steel bogie side frames and go over to producing cast steel tank turrets? The technology is identical”. “We don’t wish to know that!” was the essence of the reply.