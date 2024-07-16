Immigration has been good, but you can have enough of a good thing - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Tory rump is being exhorted to occupy the middle ground. But how does the contentious issue of immigration policy map onto the supposed Left - Centre – Right political spectrum?
If we list countries in order based upon migration data, we can expect to find those with near zero net migration in the middle, while those having large scale net immigration or emigration are at either end. In these terms, the Conservatives’ record in office shows them to have been an extreme pro-immigration party. By all means, let them move to the centre.
Immigration control has become associated with the Right (or ‘Far Right’ as current etiquette would label it) simply by other groupings delegating that role to them. These perhaps fear that trying to limit further immigration may offend migrants who are already here or the unassimilated descendants of migrants. They dare not try the formula ‘Immigration has been good, but you can have enough of a good thing’.
We seek to flatter or console with the mantra that diversity is good for us. Yet the countries that our migrants come from show no interest in increasing their own diversity.
There is near universal acceptance that ownership of territory is inherited by the descendants of its earlier occupants. Only when this right is asserted in the West do we discern a racist overtone.
This double standard, demanding better of our own people, reveals the actual remnant of a specifically European racism: the veiled claim to white moral superiority. We deplore and deride the notion of such a burden, yet still find ourselves enjoined to bear it.
