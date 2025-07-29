Improved services on our existing rail network could deliver wider gains sooner - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Stephen Waring, chair of the Halifax & District Rail Action Group, Halifax.

Thank you for covering rail minister Lord Hendy’s “glimmer of hope” (The YP, July 14). Tentative plans for high-speed rail are welcome, as are those for mass transit (Leeds-Bradford).

Both schemes will be costly. A Bradford-Manchester high speed route as proposed via Huddersfield – somewhat indirect – would take decades to deliver. Local residents might have mixed feelings.

Improved services on our existing rail network could deliver wider gains sooner, for less outlay.

An upgraded existing Calder Valley line could cut Bradford-Manchester journey time to about 40 minutes, with stops at Halifax and Rochdale. Modest track improvements would yield higher speed and capacity. Intermediate stations would also benefit.

Brighouse also needs more, faster trains to Leeds. The new station at Elland is now expected to open in 2027.

For Bradford-Sheffield a new service via Halifax, Brighouse and Barnsley could bring quicker, more convenient journeys. Brighouse-Sheffield could take as little as 55 minutes.

For shoppers, Meadowhall would be served and inter-city trips to the Midlands would be much easier. The scheme, advocated by consultants Greengauge 21 in December 2022, would involve reopening the short Crigglestone curve (Horbury), mothballed since the late 1980s. Economic gains could be massive.

Finally, of course, electrification is essential for a future rail system that is both zero-carbon and most energy-efficient. In West Yorkshire the Calder Valley line was given top ranking across the North a decade ago, by the “Northern Sparks” electrification report. Now it is predicted to happen in the 2040s.