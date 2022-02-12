In defence of the Prime Minister, there are another 649 in the House of Commons - Yorkshire Post Letters

In defence of the Prime Minister, I can only point out that there are another 649 in the House, of which few appear willing or able to make any useful contribution to running the country. What do they think we pay them for?

There is obviously something wrong if senior members of the Government have to employ people from outside Parliament as advisers.

An example of this was evident in the columns of the Yorkshire Post recently when a local politician complained about anti-social behaviour by gangs of youths in our communities but had little to offer as a solution to the problem, other than to give more resources to social-services departments.

Boris Johnson.

It is obvious the Government needs to think a little more about this problem.

The changes to our society in recent years, which have confined poor families to houses with only one reception room and taking over the streets where children once were able to play by lines of motor vehicles, are two examples of areas where changes to public policy have been a primary cause of increases in social and mental-health problems.

Nobody in either Government or opposition appears to be willing to acknowledge this as an ongoing problem.

From: Diane Haigh, Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough.

I’ve just read the excellent YP article (February 10) by Gina Miller and applaud her statement that politicians are squandering taxpayers’ money in many shameful ways and without any beneficial outcomes.

Having read earlier in the week a report highlighting the fact that Yorkshire MPs have claimed large expenses for first-class rail travel and that Liz Truss recently spent £500,000 on a private jet to take her to Australia, I feel total despair that our current politicians have any understanding at all of the lives of ordinary people.

Perhaps our MPs should take the opportunity to travel economy class with those of us who pay their salaries and thereby have the experience of hearing at first hand the views of the people they represent?

From: David Algar, Mawcroft Close, Yeadon, Leeds.

The most poignant remark I feel that is a test for one’s integrity is perhaps: “Invariably doing the right thing, even when not being watched”.