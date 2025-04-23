Incompetence of successive governments has put high-grade steel at risk - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Birkwood Farm, Altofts, Normanton.

I am appalled at the total incompetence of both this government and the previous Conservative government for their unbelievable actions regarding one of our most important industries, the manufacture of high-grade steel products in Scunthorpe.

I am ashamed to say, as a former Conservative agent, that the previous Conservative Government allowed a Communist country like China to own and run our most vital strategic industry, the manufacturing of high-grade steel. What on earth were they thinking about when they allowed this to happen?

But the present Socialist regime in power in our country are demonstrating the same stupendous idiocy by their refusal to open new British coal mines, which could produce the high-grade coking coal from beneath our feet, which would keep Scunthorpe's blast furnaces in action for ever more and they are now having to import that self-same grade of coal from Japanese coal mines thousands of miles away.

The British Steel works in Scunthorpe. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Their hysterical drive to turn the whole of the UK to zero CO2 will lead to thousands of skilled workers, in many other industries as well as the Steel industry in Scunthorpe, to lose their jobs and will result on them being cast on the economic scrap heap of life, as a direct result of the actions of the climate change fanatics in this Labour Government.