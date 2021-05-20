Indian Variant; how Boris Johnson delayed travel ban to protect trade deal – Yorkshire Post Letters

IN order to establish how and why the Indian variant of coronavirus has entered the UK (The Yorkshire Post, May 17), it is worth establishing a timeline.
March 22: BBC reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India is ‘alarming’.
March 25: BBC reports ‘double mutant’ variant found in India.
April 2: Bangladesh and Pakistan are put on the travel red list; India is not, despite having a higher incidence than the other two countries.
April 18: Labour urges that India be put on the red list.
April 19: Boris Johnson cancels his trip to India scheduled to leave on April 23. India is put on the red list, but only from 4am on April 23.
April 19-23: Thousands arrive back from India so as not to incur the cost of hotel quarantine. No-one is prevented from using public transport.
As a desperate compensation for the economically detrimental Brexit deal, trade deals or even the mirage of trade deals, have become of the utmost importance for this Government.
It is obvious that India was not put on the red list because of Boris Johnson’s proposed visit. The tragic result, once more, is that this dangerous delay has put at risk the lives of British citizens.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.