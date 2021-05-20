Indian Variant; how Boris Johnson delayed travel ban to protect trade deal – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Boris Johnson have acted sooner over the so-called Indian Variant?

IN order to establish how and why the Indian variant of coronavirus has entered the UK (The Yorkshire Post, May 17), it is worth establishing a timeline.

March 22: BBC reports sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India is ‘alarming’.

March 25: BBC reports ‘double mutant’ variant found in India.

A Covid marshal on patrol in Bedford which has become one of the UK's worst hotspots for Covid-19 rates, which are being driven by a sharp rise in cases among younger age groups. Picture date: Monday May 17, 2021. PA Photo. Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn with Darwen are currently recording the highest Covid-19 rates in the UK amid concerns about the spread of the so-called Indian Variant.

April 2: Bangladesh and Pakistan are put on the travel red list; India is not, despite having a higher incidence than the other two countries.

April 18: Labour urges that India be put on the red list.

April 19: Boris Johnson cancels his trip to India scheduled to leave on April 23. India is put on the red list, but only from 4am on April 23.

April 19-23: Thousands arrive back from India so as not to incur the cost of hotel quarantine. No-one is prevented from using public transport.

As a desperate compensation for the economically detrimental Brexit deal, trade deals or even the mirage of trade deals, have become of the utmost importance for this Government.

It is obvious that India was not put on the red list because of Boris Johnson’s proposed visit. The tragic result, once more, is that this dangerous delay has put at risk the lives of British citizens.