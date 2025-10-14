Internationalism is an important feature of the Proms, there’s nothing wrong with waving the EU flag - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Pauline Allon, Ilkley.

The Proms are a celebration of music and internationalism, I reject the comments raised by Peter Auty (Yorkshire Post 30/09) in which he criticises those attending the last night of the Proms for waving EU flags on the grounds that the UK is no longer part of the European Union.

I would remind Mr Auty that the UK is and always will be part of Europe and that the blue flag with the 12 yellow stars also represents the Council of Europe, of which the UK is a member.

The Council of Europe was set up at the end of the second world war to promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law across a continent which had been ravaged by two world wars leaving over 80m people dead.

The Proms was created by Robert Newman in 1895 and following two world wars was seen to replace fear with love gained from listening to beautiful music.

It was never intended to be used to promote a nationalistic UK identity, rather it is and always has been about celebrating and sharing music, musicians, composers and singers from around the world, this is and always has been the aim of the Proms, to call it otherwise is wrong.