Investment in rail infrastructure will benefit the region - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's good to see Yorkshire's elected mayors concerned with developing Yorkshire's rail network.

Evidence from reopened railways and other railway developments shows that passenger growth will follow. Scotland's Borders railway, Crossrail and the recently opened Northumberland line to Ashington have attracted passengers far in excess of expectations. Indeed, the Ashington line has already attracted five times the expected numbers, a remarkable achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May I give credit to the previous Conservative Government for starting the Ashington reopening? There are lessons there for the present Labour government which has not, as yet, shown great interest in new rail schemes but it is early days.

Commuters get on an early morning train in 2018. PIC: Tony Johnson.

The Mayoral plan for railways is broadly right to concentrate on key transport arteries. Scarborough deserves a better train service, but it will need a new platform at Malton to make it work well. Electrification is badly needed to Sheffield and beyond besides trans-Pennine routes.

Let's not forget other routes in Yorkshire. York to Leeds via Harrogate is in a growth area and has seen service improvements thanks to developer funded help from North Yorkshire County Council. To improve reliability it badly needs track doubling between Poppleton and Hammerton.

Rail improvements to some South Yorkshire lines would greatly benefit their communities which include pockets of some deprivation. There are the scenic routes too, Leeds to Carlisle via Settle and the rather overlooked Skipton to Lancaster line is a lovely run through some of Northern England's best scenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad