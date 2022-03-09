Wildlife now at risk at Yorkshire reservoir as dogs walked off their leads by irresponsible owners– Yorkshire Post Letters

Do dog owners take sufficient responsibility when walking their pets?

JILL Thorp is bang-on when she criticises those dog owners who, once they’re in an open space, think they can let their pets run riot (The Yorkshire Post, March 5).

I assume it’s partly ignorance, in the sense that they don’t see the damage being done to nesting birds but it often happens when common sense or clear signage should encourage them to use a lead.

I often visit Grimwith reservoir and I see around 50 per cent of dogs are not on lead, despite clear messages about keeping them under close control. For some owners, “close control” obviously means “as long as I can still see it”.

Do dog owners take sufficient responsibility when walking their pets at Grimwith Reservoir?

Apart from the damage to wildlife, it’s disconcerting to have dogs running wild on the same path used by walkers and children. Suggestions that Rex, Hugo or Stella should be on a lead, are met with a snarling response that often outshines the dog’s ability to do the same.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

FOLLOWING the demise of “Welcome to Yorkshire”, let’s hope council leaders realise their role is to oversee an orderly running of local government (The Yorkshire Post, March 4), and not to invest in something for which they totally lack knowledge and expertise.